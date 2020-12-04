Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 2nd Straight Day, Adds 120 New Virus Deaths

Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 120.

The 10,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,039,207, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The state had reported 10,870 new cases Thursday.

With 120 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,994 Friday. Another 242 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Despite the large amount of new cases, infection rates were slightly lower for the second day in a row. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.49% in Friday's report, after it crept above 9% on Wednesday and was 8.18% on Thursday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.36% in Friday's report, slightly lower than Thursday's 9.83%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 238,813 cases Friday, an increase of 2,505 since Thursday, along with 3,888 COVID-related deaths, 20 more than in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 111,629 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,112, along with 1,691 virus-related deaths, four more than in Thursday's report.

Palm Beach County had 67,736 cases and 1,719 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 3,515 cases and 28 deaths.