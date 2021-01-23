Florida Reports 12,311 New Covid-19 Cases, 156 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

What to Know The 12,311 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,639,914 since the outbreak began

Florida registered more than 12,300 new coronavirus cases Saturday, while the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 150.

The 12,311 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,639,914 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 153 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 25,164. An additional 397 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Friday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 6.54% in Saturday's report, a large jump down from Friday's to 12.37% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 357,038 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,334 since Friday, along with 4,703 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 25.

In Broward County, there were 165,045 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,149, along with 2,018 virus-related deaths, seven more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 101,831 cases and 2,093 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,135 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,479,600 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 151,500 have received the second booster shot.