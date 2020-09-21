Florida Reports 1,685 New COVID Cases, 21 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added less than 1,700 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state's positivity rate remained below 5%.

The 1,685 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 685,439, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Monday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 21, with 13,317 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 163 non-residents have died in the state, with no increase since Sunday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Monday was 6.13%, slightly down from Sunday's rate of 6.23%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.36%, the 10th day in a row it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 167,153 cases, an increase of about 270 since Sunday, along with 3,055 COVID-related deaths, the same number that was reported Sunday.

Miami-Dade's 14-day average positivity rate remains below 5%, according to the county's dashboard.

In Broward County, there were 75,801 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 120, along with 1,322 virus-related deaths, two more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 45,425 cases and 1,277 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,808 cases and 22 deaths.