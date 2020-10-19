Florida Reports 1,707 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rates Increase

Florida reached more than 756,000 coronavirus cases Monday as the state's positivity rates reached their highest levels since early September.

The 1,707 cases added Monday pushed the total to 756,727, according to the state's department of health. As is usual, Monday’s increase was smaller than on other days of the week, but in this case it was the biggest increase for a Monday in a month.

An additional 54 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the resident death toll in Florida to 16,021. An additional 201 non-residents have died due to the disease in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all Florida cases in Monday's report was 6.02%, slightly higher than Sunday's rate of 5.94%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.86%, also above Sunday's rate of 4.66%.

The 4.8% of new tests coming back positive, combined with results last week, produced a seven-day new case rate of 4.9%. That is the highest weekly rate since the one that began with Labor Day.

In South Florida, while Miami-Dade’s new case positivity rate remains fairly stable at around 4.5% for the last two weeks, Broward continues to show an increase in the share of tests coming back positive. Its seven-day rate surpassed 4 %, after Sunday’s results were included — the highest it’s been since the Sunday before Labor Day.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 178,726 cases, an increase of about 375 since Sunday, along with 3,547 COVID-related deaths, an increase of seven since Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 81,277 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 170, along with 1,515 virus-related deaths, five more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 49,068 cases and 1,497 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe had 2,080 cases and 25 deaths.