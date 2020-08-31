Florida Reports 1,885 New Coronavirus Cases, 68 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 68 more virus-related deaths

Florida added less than 1,900 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state continued to post the smallest increases in new cases and virus-related deaths in months.

The 1,885 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday brought Florida's total to 623,471, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

One reason for the low number of new cases was the unusually small number of test results in Monday's report, with just under 40,000.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 68, with 11,187 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 144 non-residents have died in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The percent of all tests coming back positive in the new report was 8.03%, the sixth day in a row it was under 10%.

When retesting of those previously positive are excluded, the new case rate was 5.52%, the sixth day in a row that rate was below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 156,910 cases, an increase of 350 since Sunday, along with 2,437 COVID-related deaths, 34 more since Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 71,121 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 170, along with 1,184 virus-related deaths, one more than Sunday.

In Miami-Dade, the new case positivity rate was 6.5%, the lowest since June 14. Broward’s was 4.2%, also the lowest since mid-June.

Palm Beach County had 41,965 cases and 1,119 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,734 cases and 16 deaths.