Florida Reports 219 Additional COVID-Related Deaths as Positivity Rates Continue to Decline

New coronavirus cases in Florida continue to be added at the lowest rate in months, with 3,838 new infections identified in Tuesday’s state report bringing the total count to 579,932 cases.

Positivity rates for those tested have also continued to decline over time, now down to under 11.8% for all tests over the last week, the lowest since the seven days ending June 21.

When retests of the previously positive are excluded, the new case rate for tests returned Monday dropped to 7.9% — below 8% for three of the last four days.

Deaths — which are a lagging statistic because of the time it takes to confirm they are COVID related — did increase substantially, by 219 residents, bringing that total to 9,758. That is the seventh-largest one-day increase deaths on record.

Another 135 non-residents have died in the state.

The new figures come from just over 56,800 test results. More than 4,266,800 people have been tested for COVID in Florida to date.

The share of tests coming back positive in Florida's hardest hit counties also showed improvement. Miami-Dade was 10.5% — below 11% for three of the last four days. And Broward’s was 7.6%, below 8% for three of the last five days.

There were about 960 new COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade Tuesday, for a total of 146,990, along with 2,126 deaths, an increase of 45 since Monday.

Broward had 67,193 cases Tuesday, an increase of less than 370, along with 1,025 deaths, 12 more than Monday.