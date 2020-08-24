Florida Reports 2,200 New COVID Cases as Positivity Rates Maintain Lowest Levels Since June

What to Know Florida reported 2,258 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 72 new virus-related deaths

Florida added more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state continues to post the smallest increases in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in months.

The 2,258 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday brought Florida's total to 602,829, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 72, with 10,397 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 137 non-residents have died in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The percent of all tests coming back positive in the new report was 8.28%, the fifth day in a row it was under 10%, something that hasn’t occurred statewide since June 15.

When retesting of those previously positive are excluded, the new case rate was 5.20%, bringing the weeklong rate down to 6.3%, the lowest in two months.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County has seen six straight days of sub-10% positivity rates for new cases. Miami-Dade had 152,612 cases, an increase of 626 since Sunday, along with 2,253 COVID-related deaths, 10 more since Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 69,383 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,132 virus-related deaths, 19 more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 40,746 cases and 1,061 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,694 cases and 14 deaths.