Florida Reports 2,300 New COVID Cases, as State's Death Toll Passes 13,000

Florida added over 2,300 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, aas the state's virus-related death toll passed 13,000.

The 2,355 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 671,201, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Wednesday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 152, with 12,939 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 161 non-residents have died in the state, two more than were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 13,100.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 5.78%, slightly up from Tuesday but the fifth day in a row that number was below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.47%, the fifth day in a row it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 165,147 cases, an increase of about 450 since Tuesday, along with 2,955 COVID-related deaths, 32 more than were reported Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 74,832 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 140, along with 1,297 virus-related deaths, nine more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 44,459 cases and 1,234 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 1,791 cases and 20 deaths.