Florida Reports 2,423 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added 2,423 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state's total count to 663,994, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

An additional 8 virus-related fatalities among residents were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,608. Deaths may have taken place weeks or months ago, as it takes time to confirm that they are COVID-related.

Another 156 non residents have also died of the disease in Florida.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues a downward trend, with 5.6% of all test results received Saturday being positive, right around the average for the last seven days.

When retesting of those already positive is excluded, the new case rate was 4.26%, again in line with referent seven-day averages. This is the lowest new case rate the state has seen since mid-June.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 2,880 virus-related deaths reported. The county had 164,086 COVID-19 cases, a daily increase of about 300.

Broward County had 74,434 COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase of about 160, along with 1,280 virus-related deaths.