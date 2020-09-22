Florida Reports 2,470 New COVID Cases, 99 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added fewer than 2,400 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the state's positivity rate rose above 5% for the first time in 11 days.

The 2,470 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 687,909, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Tuesday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 99, with 13,416 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 163 non-residents have died in the state, with no increase since Sunday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 7.55%, an increase from Monday's rate of 6.13%, and the highest positivity rate in two weeks.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.88%, the first time the positivity rate has risen above 5% in 11 days.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 167,515 cases, an increase of about 360 since Monday, along with 3,085 COVID-related deaths.

Miami-Dade's 14-day average positivity rate remains below 5%, according to the county's dashboard.

In Broward County, there were 75,944 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 143, along with 1,328 virus-related deaths, six more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 45,602 cases and 1,286 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,811 cases and 22 deaths.