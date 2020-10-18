Florida Reports 2,539 New Coronavirus Cases, 50 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida reached more than 755,000 coronavirus cases Sunday as the state reported an additional 50 virus-related deaths.

The 2,539 cases added Saturday pushed the total to 755,020, according to the state's department of health.

Florida's total death toll has now reached 16,168, including 15,967 resident deaths and another 201 non-resident.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all Florida cases in Sunday's report was 5.94%, slightly lower than Saturday's rate of 6.38%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.68%, also below Saturday's rate of 5.19%.

New hospitalizations of Florida residents with the virus are also showing signs of increasing, this week posting the highest average daily increases in four weeks.

On Friday, FIU's Chair of Epidemiology Dr. Mary Jo Trepka told NBC 6 that while recent trends in the state's coronavirus data are worrisome, “I don’t think we can say that things are definitely increasing yet.”

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 178,354 cases, an increase of about 460 since Saturday, along with 3,540 COVID-related deaths, an increase of three since Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 81,107 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 290, along with 1,510 virus-related deaths, four more than Saturday.

Palm Beach County had 49,011 cases and 1,490 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe had 2,049 cases and 25 deaths.