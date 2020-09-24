Florida Reports 2,541 New COVID Cases, 177 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's total passed 693,000

More than 175 coronavirus-related deaths among Florida residents were also reported

The positivity rate for new cases dropped below 5%

Florida added more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 175.

The 2,541 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 693,040, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Thursday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 177, with 13,795 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 166 non-residents have died in the state, two more than Wednesday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 5.73%, a drop from Wednesday's rate of 7.21%. The positivity rate of new cases was 4.45%, also lower than Wednesday's 5.30%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 168,272 cases, an increase of about 400 since Wednesday, along with 3,163 COVID-related deaths, 36 more than were reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 76,329 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 185, along with 1,358 virus-related deaths, 15 more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 45,866 cases and 1,330 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,817 cases and 22 deaths.