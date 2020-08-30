Florida Sees its Lowest Increase in Virus-Related Deaths Since June

What to Know Florida reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, for a total of 621,586 dating back to March

The state also confirmed another 14 virus-related deaths Sunday, its lowest increase in deaths since June

Positivity rates for all cases and new cases in the state remained below 10%

Florida reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and another 14 virus-related deaths Sunday, while positivity rates throughout the state continued to show signs of stability.

The 2,583 new coronavirus cases pushed the state's total to 621,586, according to the report released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

Virus-related deaths among Florida residents rose to 11,119, the smallest increase the state has seen since June, while non-resident deaths were at 144.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

Positivity rates remained stable, with an 7.3% rate for all cases reported Sunday and a rate of 5.14% for new cases. The new case rate has been below 10% for more than two weeks in a row.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 156,559 cases, an increase of 521 since Saturday, along with 2,403 COVID-related deaths, 4 more than Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 70,950 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 185, along with 1,183 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 41,865 cases and 1,117 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,727 cases and 16 deaths.