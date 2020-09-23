Florida Reports 2,590 New COVID Cases, 200 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 2,590 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's total passed 690,000

More than 200 coronavirus-related deaths among Florida residents were also reported

The positivity rate for new cases was lower than Tuesday but remained above 5%

Florida added nearly 2,600 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 200.

The 2,590 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 690,499, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Wednesday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 202, with 13,618 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 164 non-residents have died in the state, one more than Tuesday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Wednesday was 7.21%, slightly below Tuesday's rate of 7.54% but the second-straight day above 7% after 11-straight days below 7%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.30%, slightly below Tuesday's 5.85%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 167,880 cases, an increase of about 365 since Tuesday, along with 3,127 COVID-related deaths, 42 more than were reported Tuesday.

Miami-Dade's daily positive rate was 5.02% but the county's 14-day average positivity rate was at 4.47%, according to the county's dashboard.

In Broward County, there were 76,146 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 200, along with 1,343 virus-related deaths, 15 more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 45,743 cases and 1,308 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 1,813 cases and 22 deaths.