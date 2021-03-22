Florida Reports 2,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,800 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 37.

The 2,862 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,011,211 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health

Another 37 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 32,779. An additional 629 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.69% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 435,135 cases on Monday, an increase of 783 since Sunday, along with a total of 5,728 COVID-related deaths, an increase of four.

In Broward County, there were 208,462 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 366, along with 2,597 virus-related deaths, two more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 128,321 cases and 2,598 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,244 cases and 48 deaths.