Florida Reports 2,883 More COVID Cases, as State's Positivity Rates on Upward Trend

What to Know Florida reported 2,883 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 741,632

Another 64 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday

Positivity rates in the state and in South Florida are showing increases

Two weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state, there are some early signs that coronavirus may be making a slight comeback in Florida.

The 2,883 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health boosted the seven-day new case average to its highest level in three weeks. It also brought the state's total coronavirus cases to-date to 741,632.

The new case positivity rate of 5.43% reported Wednesday lifted that seven-date rate to its highest level in over two weeks, at 4.94%.

About 175 coronavirus-related hospitalizations are being added each day in the state, the highest in over three weeks.

The state also reported 64 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents Wednesday, half of which occurred a month or more ago, bringing the total to 15,595. Another 193 non-residents have died in the state, two more than were reported Tuesday.

In South Florida, Broward County is also seeing an increase in positivity rates. Its seven-day rate reached 3.4% Wednesday, the highest in over a month.

Broward reported 79,876 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 265 since Tuesday, along with 1,484 virus-related deaths, three more than Tuesday.

Miami-Dade has seen a slight increase in its seven-day positivity rate, which was up to 4.6%. The county had 176,271 cases, an increase of about 435 since Tuesday, along with 3,485 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 20 since Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 48,337 cases and 1,465 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 1,979 cases and 24 deaths.