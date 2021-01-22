Florida Reports 2nd Most Resident Covid Deaths in a Single Day With 272, Adds 13,700 Cases

What to Know Florida reported 272 virus-related deaths among residents Friday, the second-highest single-day total

The state had reported 276 resident deaths related to the virus back on Aug. 11

The virus-related death toll among Florida residents is up to 25,011

Florida nearly equaled its single-day record for virus-related deaths Friday, while the state added more than 13,700 new COVID-19 cases.

The 13,719 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,627,603 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 272 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 25,011. Another 394 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were reported on Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The 272 resident deaths are the second most reported by the state in a single day. Florida reported 276 resident deaths on Aug. 11.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state rose to 12.37% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, a large jump from Thursday's 8.56% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 15.78%, four percentage points higher that Thursday's rate of 10.75%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 354,704 cases Friday, an increase of 2,299 since Thursday, along with 4,678 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 34.

In Broward County, there were 163,896 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,176, along with 2,011 virus-related deaths, seven more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 101,019 cases and 2,083 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,105 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,110,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 140,000 have received the second booster shot.