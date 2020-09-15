Florida Reports 3,100 New COVID Cases, 145 More Resident Deaths

Florida added just over 3,100 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with another 145 virus-related deaths.

The 3,116 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 668,846, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Tuesday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 145, with 12,787 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 159 non-residents have died in the state, one more than was reported Monday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 5.59%, slightly up from Monday but the fourth day in a row that number was below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.22%, the fourth day in a row it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 164,688 cases, an increase of about 400 since Monday, along with 2,923 COVID-related deaths, 29 more than were reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 74,689 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 160, along with 1,288 virus-related deaths, four more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 44,305 cases and 1,216 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,787 cases and 20 deaths.