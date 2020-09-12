Florida Reports 3,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 94 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added 3,190 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state's total count to 661,571, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

An additional 98 virus-related fatalities among residents were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,600. Deaths may have taken place weeks or months ago, as it takes time to confirm that they are COVID-related.

Another 156 non residents have also died of the disease in Florida.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues a downward trend, with 5.8% of all test results received Friday being positive, right around the average for the last seven days.

When retesting of those already positive is excluded, the new case rate was 4.4%, again right in line with referent seven-day averages. This is the lowest new case rate the state has seen since mid-June.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 2,882 virus-related deaths reported, 46 more than were reported Friday. The county had 163,790 COVID-19 cases, a daily increase of 415.

Broward County had 74,273 COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of 189, along with 1,279 virus-related deaths, three more than were reported Friday.