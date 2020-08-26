Florida Reports 3,220 New Coronavirus Cases, 153 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida added 3,220 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The state also reported 153 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday

The positivity rate for new cases has stayed below 10% for 2 straight weeks

The impact of coronavirus on Florida continued to wane Wednesday, as the state added 3,220 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed another 153 resident deaths, many of which occurred weeks ago.

The state has 608,722 cases after increasing at a rate of about 3,500 a day over the last week, according to the report released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health. That is the slowest rate since the seven days ending June 23.

The overall death toll is now 10,872, including 139 non-residents. The number of confirmed deaths per day, now averaging 114 over the last week, is the lowest since July 22.

Of all test results in Wednesday's report, 8.44% were positive, bringing the share over the last seven days to 8.9%, the lowest since the week ending June 17.

The new case positivity rate statewide was 5.75% Wednesday, dropping that metric’s seven-day total to 6%, the lowest since June 15. That rate excludes positive results from those who previously tested positive.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 154,135 cases, an increase of 750 since Tuesday, along with 2,317 COVID-related deaths, 40 more since Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 69,883 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 300, along with 1,160 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Tuesday.

The new-case positivity rate dropped in Miami-Dade county to 7.7%, the second lowest in months. Broward showed a slight uptick in positive cases to 5.8%, the highest since last Thursday.