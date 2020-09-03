Florida Reports 3,571 New Coronavirus Cases, Nearly 150 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases Thursday, along with nearly 150 new virus-related deaths.

The 3,571 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday brought Florida's total to 637,013, according to the state Department of Health's dashboard.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 149, with 11,650 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 150 non-residents have died in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 8.55%, slightly higher than Wednesday's 7.63% but still maintaining its streak of below 10% for more than three weeks. The positivity rate of new cases was 6.23%, also higher than Wednesday's 6.23%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 159,978 cases, an increase of 578 since Wednesday, along with 2,600 COVID-related deaths, 46 more since Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 72,634 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 260, along with 1,206 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 42,643 cases and 1,150 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,753 cases and 16 deaths.