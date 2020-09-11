Florida Reports 3,650 New Coronavirus Cases, 176 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added 3,650 new coronavirus cases Friday, the first time in a week that more than 3,000 cases have been reported in the state's daily update. The total tally of cases reached 658,381.

An additional 176 virus-related fatalities among residents brought the death toll to 12,506. Deaths may have happened weeks or months ago, as it takes time to confirm that they are COVID-related.

Another 156 non residents have also died of the disease in Florida.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues a downward trend, with 6.9% of all test results received Thursday being positive, right around the average for the last seven days.

When retesting of those already positive is excluded, the new case rate was 5.5%, again right in line with referent seven-day averages.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 2,836 virus-related deaths reported, 47 more than were reported Thursday. The county had 163,375 COVID-19 cases, a daily increase of about 481.

Broward County had 74,084 COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 215, along with 1,276 virus-related deaths, 18 more than were reported Thursday.