Florida Reports 3,815 New Coronavirus Cases, 89 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 3,815 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 615,806 dating back to March

The state also confirmed another 89 virus-related deaths Friday

Positivity rates for all cases and new cases in the state remained stable

Florida reported more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and another 89 virus-related deaths Friday, while positivity rates throughout the state continued to shows signs of stability.

The 3,815 new coronavirus cases pushed the state's total to 615,806, according to the report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Virus-related deaths among Florida residents rose to 10,957, while non-resident deaths were at 142.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

Positivity rates remained stable, with an 8.49% rate for all cases reported Friday and a rate of 5.73% for new cases. The new case rate has been below 10% for more than two weeks in a row.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 155,418 cases, an increase of 661 since Thursday, along with 2,372 COVID-related deaths, 26 more since Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 70,513 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 360, along with 1,175 virus-related deaths, six more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 41,558 cases and 1,099 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,714 cases and 16 deaths.