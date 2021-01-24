Florida Reports 9,535 New Covid-19 Cases, 132 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

What to Know The 9,535 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,649,449 since the outbreak began

Florida registered more than 9,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday, while the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 130.

The 9,535 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,649,449 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 129 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 25,293. An additional 400 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Saturday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 8.25% in Sunday's report, an increase from Saturday's 6.54% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 358,801 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,763 since Saturday, along with 4,730 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 27.

In Broward County, there were 166,058 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,013, along with 2,034 virus-related deaths, 16 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 102,367 cases and 2,098 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,158 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,534,816 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 155,314 have received the second booster shot.