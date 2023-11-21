Florida reports cases of Listeria as CDC warns of outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines, and plums  

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections.

The CDC is recalling whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms or Signature Farms.

The fruits were distributed nationwide, including in Florida, and could potentially be contaminated with Listeria.

Here is everything you need to know about the outbreak:

What is Listeria?

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate many foods. People who eat those foods can get infected with Listeria. The infection is called listeriosis.

According to the CDC, Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. It can also cause an intestinal illness that is usually mild.

What are the symptoms of Listeria?

Signs and symptoms of a Listeria infection can vary depending on the person infected and the part of the body affected.

Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

For people who are pregnant symptoms typically include:

Others might exhibit symptoms like:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

How many people have been affected by the Listeria outbreak in Florida?

So far, 11 people across seven states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria, according to the CDC.

Ten people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

At this time, Florida has three reported cases, California has three cases, and Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, and Michigan each have one reported case.

Who is most at risk of contracting Listeria?

There are few specific groups of people that are at higher risk of contracting Listeria.

These include older adults ages 65 and older, people with weakened immune systems that have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness as well as pregnant people and newborns.

How can I prevent myself or others from contracting Listeria?

To prevent contracting Listeria, the CDC recommends that you do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, or plums.

Check your home, including your refrigerator and freezer, for any recalled fruit. If you think you have any, throw them away or return them to the store.

Make sure to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

And if you start to have any symptoms, call a healthcare provider right away.