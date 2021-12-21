Florida Reports Nearly 13,000 New Covid Cases, Most in 1 Day Since Sept. 11

Florida reportedly nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the most in one day in the state since Sept. 11.

The 12,915 new cases pushed Florida's total to more than 3,779,000 since the pandemic began last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The large number of new cases pushed Florida's 7-day average to 8,605 cases, the highest it's been since September.

The state's 7-day average had been under 2,000 as recent as Dec. 9.

Despite the increase, case figures are still well below what they were during this summer's Covid surge, when daily cases were frequently over 20,000.

Florida's COVID-19 related death toll was 62,264 as of Monday.

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest weekly Covid report, 39 virus-related deaths were reported by the state from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

The state's positivity rate has more than doubled since last month, going from 2.1% on the Nov. 19 report to 5.4% in the latest report.