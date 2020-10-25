Florida Reports Nearly 2,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state confirmed 12 additional virus-related deaths.

The 2,385 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 778,653, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

Florida's total death toll has now reached 16,632, including 16,429 resident deaths and another 203 non-resident.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all Florida cases in Sunday's report was 5.98%, slightly higher than Saturday's rate of 4.64%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.71%, also above Saturday's rate of 3.66%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 181,942 cases, along with 3,612 COVID-related deaths. In Broward County, there were 83,450 COVID-19 cases reported along with 1,520 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 50,525 cases and 1,561 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 2,186 cases and 25 deaths.