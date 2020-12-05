Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 90.

The 10,431 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,049,638, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The state had reported 10,177 new cases Friday.

With 90 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,084 Saturday. The non-resident death toll stood at 243, one more than what the state reported on Friday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Despite the large amount of new cases, infection rates were slightly lower for the third day in a row. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.32% in Saturday's report, after it crept above 9% on Wednesday and was 7.49% on Friday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.14% in Saturday's report, slightly lower than Friday's 9.36%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 241,051 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,238 since Friday, along with 3,896 COVID-related deaths, eight more than in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 112,729 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,100, along with 1,694 virus-related deaths, three more than in Friday's report.

Palm Beach County had 68,381 cases and 1,724 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,545 cases and no new deaths, with the toll at 28.