Florida Reports Over 200 More Coronavirus Deaths Friday as State Total Passes 9,000

Florida's coronavirus-related death toll continued to rise Friday with more than 200 more deaths reported, while the prevalence of the virus among those being tested in the state appears to be waning.

With 228 new deaths among Florida residents, the fifth-largest one-day increase, 9,141 Floridians have died of COVID-19-related causes since March, according to the report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Another 135 non-residents have died in the state.

The newly identified deaths are reported when they are confirmed, which could be days or weeks later.

The state also added 6,148 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 563,285.

The figures come as the rate of tests coming back positive declined: to 10.70% for all tests and 8..08% when retests of those previously found to be positive are excluded.

Both are the lowest rates reported since late June.

Friday's report included results of more than 89,000 tests. More than 4,168,000 have been tested in Florida to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Friday by more than 1,600, to 142,662, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 45, to 1,999.

In Broward County, there were 65,369 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 600, along with 914 virus-related deaths, 31 more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 38,575 cases and 976 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,603 cases and 13 deaths.