Florida Reports Under 800 New COVID Cases, Just 5 Deaths in Lowest Daily Totals in Months

Florida added fewer than 800 new coronavirus cases Monday and only five virus-related deaths, the lowest daily totals seen in months in the state.
The 738 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 701,302, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Monday.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Deaths among Florida residents increased by five since Sunday, for a total of 14,037. Another 170 non-residents have died in the state to-date.
Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.
The positivity rate for all cases reported Monday was 5.37%, the fifth-straight day it was below 6%.
The positivity rate of new cases was 4.23%, the fifth-straight day that figure was below 5%.
The report released Monday accounted for 20,991 tests, less than half of Sunday's 49,543 total and the lowest amount reported in more than two weeks.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 169,466 cases, an increase of about 40 since Sunday, along with 3,228 COVID-related deaths.
In Broward County, there were 76,874 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 20, along with 1,380 virus-related deaths.
Palm Beach County had 46,310 cases and 1,343 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,837 cases and 22 deaths.