Florida Reports Under 800 New COVID Cases, Just 5 Deaths in Lowest Daily Totals in Months

Florida added fewer than 800 new coronavirus cases Monday and only five virus-related deaths, the lowest daily totals seen in months in the state.

The 738 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 701,302, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Monday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by five since Sunday, for a total of 14,037. Another 170 non-residents have died in the state to-date.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Monday was 5.37%, the fifth-straight day it was below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.23%, the fifth-straight day that figure was below 5%.

The report released Monday accounted for 20,991 tests, less than half of Sunday's 49,543 total and the lowest amount reported in more than two weeks.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 169,466 cases, an increase of about 40 since Sunday, along with 3,228 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 76,874 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 20, along with 1,380 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 46,310 cases and 1,343 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,837 cases and 22 deaths.