Florida School Campuses Closed Until at Least April 15, Testing Canceled

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all school testing would be canceled for the rest of the school year.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday, where it was also announced that schools wouldn't resume classes on campuses until at least April 15. Students will continue to do virtual learning while campuses are closed.

"You can't have kids come back and then you need about two weeks and then we'd be into May for testing, it's not gonna work," Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.

School districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30, to the extent feasible and necessary, Corcoran said.

“The containment of COVID-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly. Districts have taken action and have instituted distance learning as a necessary precaution to protect students, educators, families, and Florida’s overall public health," Corcoran said.

DeSantis said grades won't be calculated for the school year, and parents will have the choice of keeping their child in the same grade for the 2020-2021 school year.