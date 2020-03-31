Florida School Campuses Extend Closures Through May 1st

Schools across Florida may remain closed until the end of April, as education officials continue to attempt to follow social distancing guidelines created by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, Florida’s Department of Education recommends that all public and private K-12 schools extend their campus closures through May 1st.

The decision was made in accordance with President Donald Trump’s 30-day extension of the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains—students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida,” Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, says. “It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom.”

Originally, Florida school districts were asked to close campuses until April 15th.

In Miami-Dade, schools have entered their second week of distance learning - where students and teachers have continued classes online. Broward has implemented similar courses, and says it will limit teacher interaction to three hours each day.

Both districts have also offered free device pick-ups for students.

According to Broward Public Schools, 60,000 laptops have already been distributed to students, with 50,000 more on hand.