Florida School ‘Sales Tax Holiday' Starts July 31st, Expanded to 10-Day Period

Parents of school children across the state of Florida will get another chance to purchase items for the upcoming year without sales tax starting next weekend.
The annual back-to-school ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ starts Saturday, July 31st and has been expanded to a 10-day period ending August 9th.
No state sales tax or local tax will be collected on the following items:
- • purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
- • certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.
- • the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
Allowed schools supplies for purchase include binders, crayons, pens and paper. Taxable items include masking tape, staples and more.
For a complete list of both exempt and taxable items, click on this link.