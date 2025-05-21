The number of international visitors to Florida declined during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, while U.S. travelers continued to bolster the state’s tourist total, according to information released Tuesday by the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a news release highlighting a revised record tourist count for all of 2024. Information posted on the Visit Florida website, however, showed that overall first-quarter tourism in 2025 was flat from a year earlier, with 41.193 million visitors.

U.S. travelers accounted for nearly 92 percent of the people traveling to Florida from January through March this year, according to the Visit Florida data.

Meanwhile, as President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs and raised threats to annex Canada, Visit Florida showed 1.227 million Canadians traveled to Florida during the first quarter, down about 3.4 percent from 1.269 million in the same period a year earlier.

DeSantis has dismissed reports that Canadians would stay away from Florida because of Trump’s actions and has called for shifting Florida’s tax burden from homesteaded property owners to tourists, particularly Canadians and Brazilians, through sales taxes. DeSantis has made the statements as he has opposed a House proposal to reduce the state’s sales-tax rate.

Preliminary April numbers from Statistics Canada, the nation’s data office, found 1.2 million Canadians returned by car from the United States, a 35.2 percent drop from April 2024. Statistics Canada said it was the fourth consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

The Canadian office also said in a May 12 news release that return trips by air from the U.S. were down 19.9 percent in the April-to-April comparisons. The statistics did not detail where Canadians had traveled.

Earlier this month, the Travel and Tour World news site reported that leisure and business travel from Canada was being reshaped amid diplomatic tensions. That included cutting air routes to cities such as San Francisco, Miami, New York and Washington and shifting capacity to Europe.

Florida has struggled to get international travel numbers back to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an example, Travel and Tour World reported larger-capacity Airbus A320 aircraft were being replaced by smaller jets on flights from Montreal and Toronto to Fort Lauderdale.

Overseas travelers to Florida went from 2.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.114 million in the same period this year, according to Visit Florida.

In 2019, the state had an estimated 4.088 million Canadians and 9.801 million overseas visitors as part of 131.069 million overall visitors.

The updated full-year 2024 numbers touted Tuesday by DeSantis’ office raised the overall count from 142.87 million to 142.997 million, with 3.405 million from Canada and 8.938 million from overseas.