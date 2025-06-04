Florida selects two titles as the 2025 “Great Reads from Great Places” books

The Florida Humanities Center for the Book announced Wednesday that "Dressing the Saints" by Aracelis González Asendorf and "Mango Memories" by Sita Singh, will now be part of the Library of Congress' "Great Reads from Great Places" list.

According to the press release, both books selected "explore the role a family plays across cultures and generations."

The titles will "represent Florida’s literary heritage at the National Book Festival in Washington, DC, on September 6, 2025."

This summer, both authors, who each received gold medals at the 2024 Florida Book Awards, will have programs to share their work at the Lynx in Gainesville.

“These books are perfect examples of how Florida literature can help shine a light on the many cultures that call the Sunshine State home,” said Florida Humanities Associate Director Patricia Putman.

