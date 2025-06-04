Florida

Florida selects two titles as the 2025 “Great Reads from Great Places” books

Both selections will represent the state of Florida at the 25th anniversary of the National Book Festival.

The Florida Humanities Center for the Book announced Wednesday that "Dressing the Saints" by Aracelis González Asendorf and "Mango Memories" by Sita Singh, will now be part of the Library of Congress' "Great Reads from Great Places" list. 

According to the press release, both books selected "explore the role a family plays across cultures and generations."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The titles will "represent Florida’s literary heritage at the National Book Festival in Washington, DC, on September 6, 2025."

This summer, both authors, who each received gold medals at the 2024 Florida Book Awards, will have programs to share their work at the Lynx in Gainesville.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“These books are perfect examples of how Florida literature can help shine a light on the many cultures that call the Sunshine State home,” said Florida Humanities Associate Director Patricia Putman.

Dressing the Saints
The book Dressing the Saints by Aracelis González Asendorf ()
Mango Memories
The book Mango Memories by Sita Singh & Nabi H. Ali ()

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us