Florida Sen. Rick Scott to Quarantine After Contact With Someone Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he would begin quarantining on Saturday after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Scott said he came into contact the person after arriving into the state Friday night. He says he tested negative for the virus Saturday morning.

Scott added that he felt no symptoms, but would quarantine "out of an abundance of caution."

As of Saturday, Florida's Department of Health has reported  875,096 cases of the coronavirus. The state's death toll is at 17,489.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 200,259 cases Saturday, an increase of about 1,190 since Friday, along with 3,707 COVID-related deaths, one more than in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 93,868 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 350, along with 1,585 virus-related deaths, four more than in Friday's report.

