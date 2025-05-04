Florida Senate approves ‘Lucy's Law,' bill to enhance boating safety

The Florida Senate late Friday night passed "Lucy's Law" – a bill named after a 17-year-old South Florida student who died in a boating accident – that aims to enhance boater safety.

HB 289, which was named after Lucy Fernandez, is sponsored by Rep.Vicki Lopez and Rep.Vanessa Oliver.

The bill was unanimously passed in the Senate in a 31 to 0 vote, while the Florida House passed it in a 19 to 1 vote.

"Lucy's Law" will now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, where he will sign it into law.

The families of Katy Puig and Lucy Fernandez have established foundations to help traumatic brain injury survivors and create awareness about boater and watercraft safety. NBC6's Laura Rodriguez reports

What happened to Lucy Fernandez?

Lucy Fernandez was one of the 14 passengers on a boat that hit a channel marker and capsized near Boca Chita Key on Sept. 4, 2022. She was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami during the time of the accident.

The FWC concluded that the driver of the boat, George Pino, operated his vessel in a careless manner. Pino pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of careless boating.

“The irony of the whole thing is she lost her life doing what she loved to do, being out on the water. So we feel it’s our responsibility to make sure that we make it a safer place for everybody," said Lucy's father, Andy Fernandez.

What would 'Lucy's Law' do?

House Bill 289 increases penalties for reckless boating and leaving the scene of a crash. Any person convicted of boating under the influence faces a minimum sentence of four years in prison if they leave the scene or don't contact law enforcement.

"The bill has changed its shape and form a little bit since we first started, but one of our main initiatives or goals was to make sure that the penalties out on the water are the same as motor vehicle penalties," Andy Fernandez said.

The legislation would also require boat operators who have not been Florida residents for at least five years to get a boater safety card or equivalent.

"Especially when you have visitors and tourists who come and think we can just rent a boat and go out, but it's not like that," Melissa Fernandez, Lucy's mother, said. "These waterways are very complicated; what happens in a different part of the country does not apply here."