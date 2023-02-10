Florida

Florida Senate Passes Bill to Expand Gov. DeSantis' Migrant Relocation Program

The bill formally creates the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program, which enables government officials to fly migrants to destinations in states that have sanctuary policies in place

The Florida Senate passed a bill Friday expanding Gov. Ron DeSantis' program to fly migrants to sanctuary cities.

The bill formally creates the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program, which enables government officials to fly migrants to destinations in states that have sanctuary policies in place.

The program will transport immigrants in the country illegally to another state if they’ve already been processed by the federal government and the migrants volunteer.

DeSantis has already used part of a $12 million fund, paid for by taxpayers, to fly about 50 South American migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in protest of federal immigration policy.

The move drew criticism from Democrats and even led to lawsuits.

The bill passed both Republican-led chambers along party lines and now goes to DeSantis for his signature.

