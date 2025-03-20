Florida Senate passes Trooper's Law, named for dog abandoned during Hurricane Milton

In a measure named after a dog found tied to a fence along Interstate 75 during Hurricane Milton, the Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at preventing animal cruelty.

“Trooper’s Law” (SB 150) would create a new offense of animal cruelty for people who restrain dogs outside during natural disasters and abandon them.

The offense would be a third-degree felony, perishable by a fine up to $10,000 or prison time.

The dog tied to the fence along I-75, later named Trooper, was discovered surrounded by water in October by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. His story got a happy ending when he was adopted by a Parkland couple after being taken to the Tallahassee Humane Society.

His new owners, Frank and Carla Spina, said the bull terrier underwent surgery in January to remove two tumors, and he had recovered quickly. He was honored by the Parkland mayor and city commission in February, and bestowed with an FHP badge engraved with "junior trooper."

Trooper's Law would take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

A version of the bill (HB 205), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, is also moving through the Florida House.