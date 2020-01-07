Florida Senator Proposes Making Day After Halloween a School Holiday

A Florida senator is trying to make the day after Halloween a school holiday in the state of Florida, meaning that kids would be free to stay at home after a long night of trick-or-treating.

Senator Annette Taddeo, a Democrat representing the 40th district of Florida, has proposed a bill amending the duties of school boards in the state.

"Each district school board shall designate the day after Halloween a school holiday unless Halloween occurs on a Friday or a Saturday," the bill reads.

The proposed change would take effect on July 1. Halloween in 2020 falls on a Saturday, however, so the first time the bill would take effect if passed would be in October of 2021.

Florida's Legislative Session will convene on Tuesday, January 14.