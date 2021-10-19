Florida Set to Unveil Digital Driver's Licenses by Mid-November

Soon, Florida residents will have the option of having their driver’s license right on their cell phone – an initiative that has been in the planning stages for years.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, citing a report from Florida Politics, said the state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will release the digital licenses as soon as mid-November.

The release will allow drivers to carry a digital version of their IDs and use a Florida Smart ID verifier app to share through a scannable QR or barcode. Once scanned, information can be read and shared to the appropriate individual.

Even with the digital access, Florida drivers will still be required by state law to keep a physical license on them while driving.

In an effort to address privacy concerns, the state said there is no geolocation tagging to track your device or Smart ID usage.

Officials are working with Apple to make the system available on the Apple Wallet app. Currently, Arizona and Georgia are the only states planning on rolling out the Apple version of the digital license with six additional states set to follow.