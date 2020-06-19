Florida Sets Another Daily Record With 3,800 New Coronavirus Cases, Nearly 90K Total

What to Know Florida set a daily record for COVID-19 cases Friday, with 3,822

It was the second day in a row the state had set the daily record. 3,207 cases had been reported Thursday

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for nearly 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Florida set another daily record for coronavirus cases Friday with more than 3,800, pushing the state's total to nearly 90,000.

With 3,822 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 89,748, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. It was the second straight day the state had reached a record of daily cases, with 3,207 reported on Thursday.

Another 43 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,104.

The state was averaging about 30 per day the past week, about half the rate of early May. Gov. Ron DeSantis has cited this lower-death rate as part of his contention that the increased daily infections are caused in part by testing more young adults, who are less likely to become seriously ill or die if they catch the virus.

The state's death rate for people under 35 who are confirmed with the virus is about 1 per 1,330 infections. For those 65 and older, the state's rate is about 1 per 7 confirmed infections.

At a news conference at Florida International University Friday afternoon, DeSantis said the median age of people who tested positive in Florida over the past week was 37. He sdaid it had been in the 60s closer to when testing began.

"It's gonna continue to go down based on what we've seen," DeSantis said.

Statewide, more than 1,533,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.9%. More than 12,700 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 24,376, and the county's virus-related deaths rose to 864 on Friday.

In Broward County, there were 10,448 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 367 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 10,116 cases and 464 deaths. Monroe County had 150 cases and 4 reported deaths.