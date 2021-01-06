coronavirus

Florida Sets Single-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases With 17,783 Reported Wednesday

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 314,742 cases Wednesday, an increase of 3,136 since Tuesday

Florida shattered its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 17,700 infections Wednesday.

The 17,783 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,409,906 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 129 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported, bringing the total to 22,317 Wednesday. Another 330 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 12.59% in Wednesday's department of health report, slightly below Tuesday's rate but the fourth straight day it was above 12%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 14.26%, the fourth straight day above 14%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 314,742 cases Wednesday, an increase of 3,136 since Tuesday, along with 4,260 COVID-related deaths, three more than were reported Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 144,590 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,404, along with 1,890 virus-related deaths, seven more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 87,683 cases and 1,923 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 4,427 cases and 35 deaths.

