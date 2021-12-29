Florida Shatters Daily COVID-19 Case Record, Reporting Over 46,000 New Infections

Florida set its daily COVID-19 case record Wednesday, recording nearly 47,000 new infections as the omicron variant surges in the days after the holidays, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 46,923 cases recorded for Tuesday pushed Florida’s total to 4,012,152 since the pandemic began. Tuesday's total is the most reported by the state since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Florida previously broke the record just a few days ago, on Christmas Eve, with 32,874 cases. The state's death toll stands at 62,390.

Cases in the state have risen sharply since the rise of the omicron variant during the holidays.

Researchers have said that while the lines to get a COVID-19 test in South Florida are dramatic and show the desire for as much testing as possible, in the big picture, the number of cases is not as important as who goes to the hospital.

The Florida Hospital Association recorded more than 2,700 hospitalizations on Tuesday — but that total is nowhere near the peak of 17,000 hospitalizations during the summer delta wave.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.