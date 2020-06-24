Florida Shatters Daily Record With 5,500 New Coronavirus Cases, Passes 109,000 Total

What to Know Florida again set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with more than 5,500 confirmed

The new cases pushed Florida's total to more than 109,000

Miami-dade and Broward have combined for nearly 40,000 cases

Florida shattered its daily record for new coronavirus cases Wednesday with more than 5,500 confirmed.

The 5,506 new COVID-19 cases pushed the state's total to 109,014, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Florida had previously set the daily record of 4,049 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Another 44 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 3,281.

Statewide, more than 1,669,400 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 6%. More than 13,500 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 27,779 total cases as of Wednesday, while Broward had 12,217. Palm Beach County had 11,536 cases and Monroe had 174.

The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. In response, several counties and cities have implemented emergency orders requiring the wearing of masks in public places like stores and cracking down on businesses that aren't enforcing social distancing rules.