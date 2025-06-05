Florida sheriff arrested for allegedly assisting massive $21.6M gambling operation

A Florida sheriff has been arrested and suspended after authorities said he took money from and protected a massive $21.6 million gambling operation.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges following a lengthy investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Thursday.

Getty Images

In 2023, investigators discovered the illegal gambling enterprise that was operating throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties, that generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Authorities said Lopez initially received campaign contributions and personal payments from the operation, but after he was elected Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, he continued to advance the interests of the organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

He's also accused of using his office the shield the operation from law enforcement.

Lopez, 56, was booked into the Lake County Jail, records showed.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Multiple other suspects are expected to be served with search warrants in the case, officials said.

"This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities' first line of defense," Uthmeier said in a statement. "However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government. Public servants should never exploit the public's trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable."

Following the arrest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez and appointed Christopher A. Blackmon, a veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, as Osceola Sheriff.

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher released a statement Thursday on the arrest.

“The Sheriff is a separate constitutional officer, apart from the County or the County Commission, and it’s important to note that the County had no role in this investigation," the statement read. "However, the County and our Commission stand ready at the helm to support Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and the courageous men and women of the Osceola Sheriff’s Department however we can during this period, as appropriate."