Florida sheriff mourns corporal shot and killed by suspect during traffic stop

A Florida sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday by a suspect who was later killed in a confrontation with other deputies, officials said.

Cpl. Elio Diaz had conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck at a gas station in Charlotte Harbor around 3 p.m. when a suspect pulled out a rifle and opened fire on him, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Diaz was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn, fled the scene and a manhunt ensued, Prummell said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Deputies found Mostyn at a nearby Popeye's, and when he grabbed for his rifle a deputy opened fire, hitting him in the head, Prummell said.

Mostyn was flown to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Prummell became choked up as he spoke with reporters Sunday night about Diaz, who he said was a father.

"I want you guys to keep Elio and his family in your thoughts and prayers, especially during this time of year," Prummell said. "Elio was friend, he was a good family man, he loved his children and he was a really great cop, and he's gonna be missed."