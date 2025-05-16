Florida sheriff's office arrests 244 in major human trafficking operation

A Florida sheriff's office arrested 244 suspects during a major undercover human trafficking operation, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the results of operation "Fool Around and Find Out," which took place over nine days and targeted suspects involved in prostitution.

The sheriff's office said 141 suspects were arrested for soliciting a prostitute and traveling to negotiate sex for money.

Another 93 suspects traveled to commit prostitution and 10 suspects were arrested for aiding and abetting, transporting or deriving proceeds from prostitutes.

Four possible human trafficking victims were identified during the investigation, officials said.

Authorities said the charges include 102 felonies and 284 misdemeanors, and the suspects' combined prior criminal histories include 400 felonies and 519 misdemeanors for crimes including attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated battery and robbery.

Authorities recovered eight firearms from suspects and 25 had drugs.

The suspects include people from 12 states besides Florida and 36 people who were in the country illegally, the sheriff's office said.

The youngest suspect is 17 and the oldest is 70, while one suspect was active duty military and 13 are veterans. Several suspects are in the medical profession and a few were previously arrested by the sheriff's office in similar undercover stings.

"This is the highest number of suspects we’ve ever arrested during a single undercover operation – in addition to these 244 arrests, we also arrested 11 child predators who solicited who they thought were children online in order to sexually batter them," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Prostitution is not a victimless crime - it results in exploitation, disease, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families."