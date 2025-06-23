Florida shows interest in solitary airport in center of Everglades

A Letter of Intent by the state was sent to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella and Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro with the purpose of buying the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The proposition by the state and Florida Division of Emergency Management said it would buy the land and rights-of-way of the Dade-Collier Airport.

Looking at a purchase offer of $20,000,000, the Emergency Management Division stated in the letter that it identifies it as a "critical asset for ongoing and future emergency response, aviation logistics, and staging operations."

The week prior, Attorney General James Uthmeier spoke of an "Alligator Alcatraz" that would establish a detention center.

Uthmeier specifically mentioned the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport as a plot of land that could easily be transformed into that detention center and hold more than 1,000 "criminal aliens."

Levine Cava released the following statement:

"Due to the location of this parcel in a critical area, the conveyance of this parcel requires considerable review and due diligence before actions can be taken that could have significant long-term impact on our community."

She also added, "It is also imperative that we fully understand the scope and scale of the proposed use of the site and what will be developed, as the impacts to the Everglades ecosystem could be devastating."