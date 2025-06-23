Florida

Florida shows interest in solitary airport in center of Everglades

The proposition by the state and Florida Division of Emergency Management said it would buy the land and rights-of-way of the Dade-Collier Airport

By Mauro Tellez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Letter of Intent by the state was sent to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella and Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro with the purpose of buying the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The proposition by the state and Florida Division of Emergency Management said it would buy the land and rights-of-way of the Dade-Collier Airport.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Looking at a purchase offer of $20,000,000, the Emergency Management Division stated in the letter that it identifies it as a "critical asset for ongoing and future emergency response, aviation logistics, and staging operations."

The week prior, Attorney General James Uthmeier spoke of an "Alligator Alcatraz" that would establish a detention center.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Uthmeier specifically mentioned the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport as a plot of land that could easily be transformed into that detention center and hold more than 1,000 "criminal aliens."

Levine Cava released the following statement:

"Due to the location of this parcel in a critical area, the conveyance of this parcel requires considerable review and due diligence before actions can be taken that could have significant long-term impact on our community."

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 20 mins ago

Man attacked stranger with knife outside Kendall Taco Bell: Police

She also added, "It is also imperative that we fully understand the scope and scale of the proposed use of the site and what will be developed, as the impacts to the Everglades ecosystem could be devastating."

This article tagged under:

FloridaEverglades
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us