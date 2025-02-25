Florida single-family homes median sales price is $410,000: Report

The sales price for single-family homes in Florida increased compared to last year.
In a new report by Florida Realtors, the median sales price for those types of homes in January was $410,000.
The report broke down the values in 22 metropolitan areas in Florida.
South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second-highest median price of $650,000.
Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island topped the list with a median price of $925,000, while Homosassa Springs was the lowest with a price of $282,995.
The following includes the rest of the list of metropolitan areas in Florida Realtors' report:
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $500,000
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $447,000
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $425,000
- Port St. Lucie: $417,500
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $399,500
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $394,990
- Sebastian-Vero Beach: $390,500
- Jacksonville: $385,000
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $374,948
- The Villages: $369,990
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $356,995
- Panama City: $350,000
- Punta Gorda: $350,000
- Gainesville: $334,000
- Tallahassee: $332,525
- Lakeland-Winter Haven: $325,450
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $325,000
- Sebring: $295,000
- Ocala: $288,000