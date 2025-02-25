Florida

Florida single-family homes median sales price is $410,000: Report

South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second highest median price with $650,000

The sales price for single-family homes in Florida increased compared to last year.

In a new report by Florida Realtors, the median sales price for those types of homes in January was $410,000.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The report broke down the values in 22 metropolitan areas in Florida.

South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second-highest median price of $650,000.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island topped the list with a median price of $925,000, while Homosassa Springs was the lowest with a price of $282,995.

The following includes the rest of the list of metropolitan areas in Florida Realtors' report:

  • North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $500,000
  • Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $447,000
  • Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $425,000
  • Port St. Lucie: $417,500
  • Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $399,500
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $394,990
  • Sebastian-Vero Beach: $390,500
  • Jacksonville: $385,000
  • Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $374,948
  • The Villages: $369,990
  • Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $356,995
  • Panama City: $350,000
  • Punta Gorda: $350,000
  • Gainesville: $334,000
  • Tallahassee: $332,525
  • Lakeland-Winter Haven: $325,450
  • Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $325,000
  • Sebring: $295,000
  • Ocala: $288,000

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us