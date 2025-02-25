Florida single-family homes median sales price is $410,000: Report

The sales price for single-family homes in Florida increased compared to last year.

In a new report by Florida Realtors, the median sales price for those types of homes in January was $410,000.

The report broke down the values in 22 metropolitan areas in Florida.

South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second-highest median price of $650,000.

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island topped the list with a median price of $925,000, while Homosassa Springs was the lowest with a price of $282,995.

The following includes the rest of the list of metropolitan areas in Florida Realtors' report: